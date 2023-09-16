Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $658,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $256,194,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LH opened at $201.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

