Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

