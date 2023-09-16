Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $773,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 112,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.