Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $112,490.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.