Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

