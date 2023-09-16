Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

