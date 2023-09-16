Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $230.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,648. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $246,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

