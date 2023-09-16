Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.68. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascent Industries will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascent Industries in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

