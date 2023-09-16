aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.