Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$0.71. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 26,543 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

