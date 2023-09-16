AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.68

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.68 ($29.76) and traded as high as €29.24 ($31.44). AXA shares last traded at €29.15 ($31.34), with a volume of 5,481,414 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

