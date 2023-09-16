Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Head to Head Comparison

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EML Payments and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EML Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bakkt $388.31 million 0.87 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.16

EML Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EML Payments N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of EML Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EML Payments and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EML Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than EML Payments.

Summary

Bakkt beats EML Payments on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking. This segment also provides issuance, processing, and program management services. The Gift and Incentives segment provides single load gift cards for shopping malls and incentive programs. The Digital Payments segment offers payment options for open banking, buy-now pay-later providers, and bill payment providers. The company also offers banking, credit, and disbursements services, as well as earned wage access, gifts, incentives and rewards, open banking, and forex payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Emerchants Limited. EML Payments Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

