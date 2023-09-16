Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

BAC opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

