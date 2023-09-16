BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.79

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.79 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.68). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,092,419 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.82 million, a PE ratio of 788.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.74. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,920 ($63,721.69). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.