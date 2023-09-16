Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $574.83

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.83 ($7.19) and traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.40). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.38), with a volume of 3,868,345 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.26) to GBX 760 ($9.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.32) to GBX 850 ($10.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 780 ($9.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 824 ($10.31).

Get Beazley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEZ

Beazley Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 547.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40.

In related news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,376.50 ($63,041.55). Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.