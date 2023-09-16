Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Belden were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $55,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.