Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dollarama Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.54.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$95.63 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$74.36 and a 12-month high of C$96.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

