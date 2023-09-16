Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 284.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $127.14 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

