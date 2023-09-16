Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.45. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFPUF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

