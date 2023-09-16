Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $948.88

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.88 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.32). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.08), with a volume of 777,702 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 948.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 598.81.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

