Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 13,700 shares changing hands.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

