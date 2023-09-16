CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $4,127,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

