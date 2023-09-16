CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

