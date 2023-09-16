Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) & 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Critical Analysis

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 22.71% 16.22% 1.04% 1st Source 28.30% 13.55% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chemung Financial and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. 1st Source has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than 1st Source.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $102.91 million 1.85 $28.78 million $5.82 6.94 1st Source $385.08 million 2.78 $120.51 million $5.12 8.48

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chemung Financial pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

1st Source beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans; and interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides annuities, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

