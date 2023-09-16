Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.36

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.36 and traded as low as C$6.91. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 10,899 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chesswood Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Chesswood Group Price Performance
Chesswood Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group
In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 76,208 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60. Insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
