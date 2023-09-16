Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

CMG stock opened at $1,912.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,956.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,904.53. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

