Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) versus Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Financial Review

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) and Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 7.60% 20.42% 6.57% Daiseki Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.17 billion 1.76 $411.74 million $7.48 22.49 Daiseki Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clean Harbors and Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Daiseki Co.,Ltd..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Harbors and Daiseki Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 2 4 1 2.86 Daiseki Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus target price of $179.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Daiseki Co.,Ltd..

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Daiseki Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents. In addition, the company offers industrial lubricating oil for press machines and sharpeners, as well as fuel oils, and industrial and automotive lubricants; and environmental research and analysis services for industrial waste, such as waste oil, waste acid, waste alkali, sludge, and other waste. Further, it engages in the research and restoration of polluted soil, etc.; refining of lubricating oil; sale of petrol products; refinement of lead; recycling used automotive and industrial batteries; washing and treatment of tanks; and recycling of waste plasterboard. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

