Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,321.98

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,321.98 ($29.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,282 ($28.56). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($28.59), with a volume of 1,031,864 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.04) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($35.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,302.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,321.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,513.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,356 ($29.48) per share, with a total value of £4,429.28 ($5,542.84). Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

