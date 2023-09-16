Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,321.98

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,321.98 ($29.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,282 ($28.56). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($28.59), with a volume of 1,031,864 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.04) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($35.08).
View Our Latest Analysis on CCH
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,356 ($29.48) per share, with a total value of £4,429.28 ($5,542.84). Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.