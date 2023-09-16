Comparing Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) & Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alta Equipment Group and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ashtead Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.45%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alta Equipment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alta Equipment Group pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashtead Group pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

70.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Ashtead Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.57 billion 0.27 $9.30 million $0.15 88.67 Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 121.57

Alta Equipment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group 0.45% 8.07% 0.86% Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alta Equipment Group beats Ashtead Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; and provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions. It serves diversified manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale/retail, construction, automotive, municipal/government, and medical sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

