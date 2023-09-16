Comparing China Infrastructure Construction (CHNC) & Its Competitors

China Infrastructure Construction (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Free Report) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare China Infrastructure Construction to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Infrastructure Construction and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Infrastructure Construction N/A N/A 0.00 China Infrastructure Construction Competitors $702.23 million -$5.17 million 167.09

China Infrastructure Construction’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than China Infrastructure Construction. China Infrastructure Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of China Infrastructure Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Infrastructure Construction and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Infrastructure Construction N/A N/A N/A China Infrastructure Construction Competitors -97.72% -49.32% -12.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Infrastructure Construction and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Infrastructure Construction 0 0 0 0 N/A China Infrastructure Construction Competitors 122 654 1384 15 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 16.66%. Given China Infrastructure Construction’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Infrastructure Construction has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

China Infrastructure Construction competitors beat China Infrastructure Construction on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. provides educational systems that focuses on medical cannabis in the United States and Latin America, and worldwide through online education. The company offers services in the therapeutic areas of clinical trials; and relating to sleep disorders, including resulting infertility, through its fertility and sleep center in Houston, Texas. It also offers education, consulting, digital publishing, marketing, and franchising related to medical cannabis through its Pharmacology University. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

