Comparing InnovAge (INNV) and Its Peers

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InnovAge to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InnovAge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge Competitors 11 165 319 0 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 97.55%. Given InnovAge’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% InnovAge Competitors -136.74% -192.16% -18.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million -$6.52 million -24.48 InnovAge Competitors $1.52 billion -$94.28 million 12.64

InnovAge’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InnovAge peers beat InnovAge on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

