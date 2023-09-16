Comparing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.24 -$6.93 million ($13.55) -0.16 Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 8.27 $1.52 billion $2.26 32.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LogicMark and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 1 9 8 0 2.39

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $92.42, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -86.00% -39.04% -32.48% Edwards Lifesciences 24.56% 25.43% 18.04%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats LogicMark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.