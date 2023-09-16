Comparing NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NFT Gaming and JFrog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NFT Gaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NFT Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A JFrog 0 2 9 0 2.82

JFrog has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than NFT Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.7% of NFT Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NFT Gaming and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NFT Gaming N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A JFrog $312.53 million 8.81 -$90.18 million ($0.83) -32.57

NFT Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog.

Profitability

This table compares NFT Gaming and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NFT Gaming N/A -93.70% -87.52% JFrog -26.55% -9.16% -6.59%

Summary

JFrog beats NFT Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NFT Gaming

(Get Free Report)

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NFT Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFT Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.