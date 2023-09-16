Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.72

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.72 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.27), with a volume of 383,012 shares traded.

Condor Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,125.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.72.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

