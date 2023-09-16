Contrasting New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF)

Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toho Gas and New Fortress Energy.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toho Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

New Fortress Energy has a consensus target price of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 58.02%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Toho Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toho Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Fortress Energy $2.37 billion 2.73 $194.48 million $1.88 16.76

This table compares Toho Gas and New Fortress Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Fortress Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Toho Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Toho Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toho Gas and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toho Gas N/A N/A N/A New Fortress Energy 16.35% 35.70% 7.08%

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Toho Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toho Gas



Toho Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers. In addition, the company produces and sells gas, air-conditioning, kitchen, and plumbing equipment, as well as home and gas appliances; sells paving materials, automobiles, daily sundries, and foodstuffs; designs, administers, and constructs civil engineering, construction, wiring, piping, and machinery projects; and designs, produces, and sells equipment for the prevention of air and water pollution, waste treatment, and soil reclamation projects. Further, it is involved in the buying and selling, leasing, and management of real estate; provision of data processing and related services; production, lease, and sale of computer hardware and software; security business; and sale and lease of security and disaster prevention equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the management of cooking and cultural classrooms, and sport facilities; restaurant and travel agent proxy business; general leasing and financing activities; non-life insurance agency and life insurance soliciting business; and survey, research, and consulting, as well as other businesses. The company is also involved in designs and constructs plants and facilities; information processing services; safety inspections of gas equipment; sales of housing equipment; LPG piping construction; sales of coke and petroleum products; and sale of piping work and gas appliances. Toho Gas Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About New Fortress Energy



New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; FRSU in Sergipe, Brazil; and LNG receiving facility in La Paz, Mexico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

