Contrasting Semler Scientific (SMLR) and The Competition

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is one of 73 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Semler Scientific to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% Semler Scientific Competitors -418.36% -122.81% -35.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semler Scientific and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semler Scientific Competitors 164 685 1887 94 2.68

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 58.05%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than its competitors.

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s competitors have a beta of 12.74, meaning that their average stock price is 1,174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million $14.32 million 12.28 Semler Scientific Competitors $1.02 billion $86.74 million 3.06

Semler Scientific’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

