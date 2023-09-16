Contrasting Westrock Coffee (WEST) & The Competition

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Westrock Coffee to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westrock Coffee and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westrock Coffee Competitors 181 1182 1604 35 2.50

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million -$55.19 million -7.59 Westrock Coffee Competitors $11.41 billion $1.67 billion 59.06

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Westrock Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -58.74% -898.53% -20.91%

Volatility & Risk

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

