Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.49

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $10.90. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3,264 shares traded.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

