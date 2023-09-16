Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.58 and a 200-day moving average of $518.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

