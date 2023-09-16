Craig Hallum Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 480,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 619,751 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

