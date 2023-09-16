Critical Analysis: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.17 $228.03 million $5.56 6.17 Heartland Financial USA $742.21 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 16.20% 18.57% 1.12% Heartland Financial USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Heartland Financial USA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.