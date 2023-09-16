Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,171 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 412.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $64,644,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $46,029,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

