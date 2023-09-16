CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.54, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $181.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
