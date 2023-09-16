CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Offerdahl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,423.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CS Disco by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CS Disco by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

