Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.67

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.67 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 48.90 ($0.61). Currys shares last traded at GBX 49.18 ($0.62), with a volume of 3,623,919 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.66) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, June 16th.
In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($311,198.14). In other Currys news, insider Magdalena Gerger purchased 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £5,373.87 ($6,724.90). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61), for a total value of £248,678.43 ($311,198.14). Insiders have bought 482,385 shares of company stock valued at $24,440,578 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
