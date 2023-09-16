DA Davidson Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $31.50 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 18,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

