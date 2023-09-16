Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.22.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

