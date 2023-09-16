Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 44,486 shares changing hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

(Get Free Report)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.