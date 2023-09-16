Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Update

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

AAPU stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1403 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $389,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

