Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $181,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 319.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 203,787 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 365,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

